Catholic Daughters of America donate winter wear to local nursing home
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
The Catholic Daughters of America generously donated a big box filled with different items to The Premier of Alice for the residents.
The box was filled with mittens, hoodies, blankets, non-skid socks, handkerchiefs and scarves.
"We surely needed them, due to the weather conditions. It's safe to say our residents are very comfortable here," Alexandra Villarreal, activity director said.