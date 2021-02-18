SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months

Catholic Daughters of America donate winter wear to local nursing home

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

The Catholic Daughters of America generously donated a big box filled with different items to The Premier of Alice for the residents.

The box was filled with mittens, hoodies, blankets, non-skid socks, handkerchiefs and scarves.

"We surely needed them, due to the weather conditions. It's safe to say our residents are very comfortable here," Alexandra Villarreal, activity director said.

Catholic Daughters of America donate winter wear to The Premier of Alice nursing home.