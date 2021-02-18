Meet 15-year-old Selena, this week's Bridging Families feature. Selena is a young lady waiting to find her forever family.

Selena seeks to become part of a family. She is an outgoing person who makes friends easily and always has a smile. She is also an arts and crafts kind of gal, but is also a sporty young lady, as she likes to participate in track and field.

However, her interests don’t stop there. She enjoys several things ranging from reading to challenging her skills on her Nintendo Switch.

As an active teen Selena is seeking to be adopted by an equally active family, who likes outdoor activities such as fishing, swimming, playing basketball, or just a fun day of playing at the park with family. And speaking of family, Selena would like to be a big sister to younger siblings.

Although she hasn’t said for sure yet, her caseworker feels Selena would like a career as a veterinarian, due to her love of all types of animals.

Eating out or in, Selena’s favorite meals are ones consisting of traditional Mexican dishes such as tacos, barbacoa, fajitas, and anything spicy.

Selena ultimately wishes she is adopted into a family that will provide her with love nurture, love, and a forever connection which will always have an endless amount of love and support.

If you think you could be a forever family for Selena or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements