Alice Police Blotter

Traffic stop bust

Arturo Ruiz was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 10 following a traffic stop near Garcia and Willow Street. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. made contact with Ruiz and his passenger. Ruiz gave the officer permission to search the vehicle. Officer Jasso located a paper on the driver side door that contained synthetic marijuana and he located a synthetic marijuana cigarette. Ruiz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports