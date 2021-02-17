Two Separate Kenedy County Fatality Crashes on US 77

Two separate crashes on US Highway 77 claimed the lives of two adults and a 5-year-old child on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers were called at approximately 11:20 p.m. two miles south of Norias for the two vehicle fatality crash.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic with the driver and five passengers was disabled in the right southbound lane of US Highway 77. Two passengers from the Civic attempted to push the vehicle off the roadway when a driver of a Chevy Traverse, occupied only by the driver only, was traveling south in the right lane of highway in a non-lit area, and struck the rear of the Civic, pinning one of the two subjects between the two vehicles.

Miguel Angel Faquit Yat, 28, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Five--year-old Josue Osorio was transported to the Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen where he passed away from his injuries.

One male, two female passengers, and one male pedestrian from the Civic were also transported to Valley Baptist in critical condition, and now listed in stable condition. The female driver of the Traverse was also transported to Valley Baptist Hospital in stable condition.

The second fatal accident occurred on Monday, Feb. 15 20 miles south of Sarita in a one vehicle accident at about 9:27 a.m. on Highway 77.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford F-150, occupied by 36-year-old Alberto Vento Jr. and two female passengers, was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions, and lost control on an icy bridge causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

Vento and the rear seat passenger were not wearing seat belts and were both ejected.

All three individuals were transported to Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi where Vento, a resident of La Feria, was pronounced deceased.

Both Female passenger from the F-150 are in stable condition.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the two deadly crashes.