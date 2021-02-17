When will there be water available?

President Biden recently approved Texas emergency declaration amid winter storm for the state of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm.

The president's action authorizes the FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures. The declaration covers all 254 Texas counties.

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez has submitted the appropriate requests to get more water and other assistance to the county.

As of Wednesday, water to drink, cook, bathe and other hygiene purposes was scarce. The water system is not working due to the electrical outages and those who have water must boil the water before use.

Rodriguez said the two main distributors for the South Texas area are Walmart and H-E-B, but they are also "tapped out."

Being on the list means that as soon as water is available to the distribution centers, they will haul water to the county and other areas in need.

Rodriguez has also reached out to Red Cross for assistance.