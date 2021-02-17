Goodbye dinner for Habitat for Humanity care-a-vanners

Despite the cold weather on Friday, Feb. 12 the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity hosted a goodbye dinner for the care-a-vanners who were in Alice for the last few weeks helping with the build of the 18th home.

Care-a-vanners are a group of volunteers from across the nation who volunteer their time and skills to build a home for a family in need of a helping hand.

The dinner consisted of heartfelt thanks and a warm meal.

The 18th home is being built on the 700 block of Farm-to-Market 1554 for the Ramos family was chosen by the board as the recipients of the 18th home built in the county. Robert Ramos, his wife Justine Garcia Ramos and their two children, Karaline Davila and Robert "Bubba" Ramos will also help with the construction of their three bedroom home.

A second set of care-a-vanners will make their way to Alice to finish the interior of the Ramos' home.