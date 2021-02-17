City of Alice declares local state of disaster

Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover issued a declaration of local disaster Wednesday afternoon as the "severe winter weather poses an imminent threat of widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life due to prolonged freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and freezing rain statewide."

"The declaration allows (the City of Alice) to seek resources from the state and implement the city's emergency plan," said Alice Mayor Jolene B. Vanover.

The declaration an important part of any emergency process like the one Texas is experiencing with the current winter weather. The winter weather that has reached below freezing temperatures to the State of Texas has left many people without basic necessities such as water, light and heat.

With the declaration certified on Wednesday will cover the dates from Feb. 12 through the 24.

Vanover said that the declaration is very important to the city and the residents as it will allow them to recoup finances for expenses used. Finances like paying for property damage to homes and property, for employees working around the clock, for warming centers, for water coming into the city and more.