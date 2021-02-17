Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb.23 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

Notices were sent out with Zoom information.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Sean Lawernce Aase for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license (third offense) and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Leah Barrera for minor in possession of alcohol.

Maria Guadalupe Barrientes for theft.

Janice Nanette Blackwell for expired registration and failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.

David Clay Bowen for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suzanna Garcia Chapa for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Graciela DeLeon for two counts of theft.

Amado Escobedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Victor Galvan Jr. for theft.

James Thomas LL III for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Salvador Maldonado for running a stop sign.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Jacklyn Nicole Barton for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.

Henry Cortinas Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Daisy Lizette Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jesus Jaime Duncan for failure to control speed.

Scott Fischer for expired registration.

Kevin Lee Gamez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.

Victoria Raquel Garcia for no driver's license.

Maria Dolores Garza for turned left/right too wide.

Andrea Gongora for no driver's license (third offense).

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Steven Garcia for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Jose Angel Gonzalez for unsafe start.

Laura Zelda Guerrero for assault.

Billy J. Hinojosa for running a stop sign.

Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license and expired registration.

Destiny Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Estelle Garza

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Jessica Marie Garza for no driver's license and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Melba Canales Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Osvaldo Omar Martinez for failure to control speed and expired registration.

Bonnie Lou Myers for cut corner left turn.

Anna Pastor for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility (second offense) and no driver's license.

David G. Perez for failure to yield row turning left.

John Pyle for theft.

Marivel Rodriguez Robles for failure to yield at stop intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Nola Renee Robles for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.

Marissa Claudia Huth for no driver's license.

Casilda Theodorita Infante for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

Mario Joslin for no driver's license.

Allison Ramos for minor in possession of alcohol.

Eric Mitchell Rocha for no driver's license and failure to control speed.

Markus Rodriguez for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Demira Danielle Saenz for speeding in a school zone.

Javier Salinas for public intoxication and theft.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.

Klarissa Lyneel Rodriguez for speeding.

Kimberly Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Angel Trevino for running a red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.

Heather Ann Vanecek for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Anthony Varela for running a red light and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Jesse Miguel Munoz Jr. for minor in possession of alcohol.

Danielle Elizabeth Oviedo for running stop sign.

Rodolfo Perales for theft.

David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.

Reynaldo Sanchez Villegas for two counts of failure to yield at stop intersection.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Bernardo Ramirez Jr. for failure to control speed.

Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps and changed lane when unsafe.

Jose Manuel Rios for no driver's license.

Ruben Rene Rios for no driver's license.

Jennica Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Paul Eugene Myers for unlawful open burning.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Jaime Trevino for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ray Teague

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.