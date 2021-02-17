Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb.23 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.
Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.
Notices were sent out with Zoom information.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Sean Lawernce Aase for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license (third offense) and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Leah Barrera for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Maria Guadalupe Barrientes for theft.
- Janice Nanette Blackwell for expired registration and failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
- David Clay Bowen for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Suzanna Garcia Chapa for failure to yield at a stop intersection.
- Graciela DeLeon for two counts of theft.
- Amado Escobedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Victor Galvan Jr. for theft.
- James Thomas LL III for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Salvador Maldonado for running a stop sign.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Jacklyn Nicole Barton for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
- Henry Cortinas Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Daisy Lizette Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jesus Jaime Duncan for failure to control speed.
- Scott Fischer for expired registration.
- Kevin Lee Gamez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
- Victoria Raquel Garcia for no driver's license.
- Maria Dolores Garza for turned left/right too wide.
- Andrea Gongora for no driver's license (third offense).
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Steven Garcia for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Jose Angel Gonzalez for unsafe start.
- Laura Zelda Guerrero for assault.
- Billy J. Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
- Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Destiny Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Estelle Garza
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Jessica Marie Garza for no driver's license and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Melba Canales Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Osvaldo Omar Martinez for failure to control speed and expired registration.
- Bonnie Lou Myers for cut corner left turn.
- Anna Pastor for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility (second offense) and no driver's license.
- David G. Perez for failure to yield row turning left.
- John Pyle for theft.
- Marivel Rodriguez Robles for failure to yield at stop intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- Nola Renee Robles for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.
- Marissa Claudia Huth for no driver's license.
- Casilda Theodorita Infante for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
- Mario Joslin for no driver's license.
- Allison Ramos for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Eric Mitchell Rocha for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
- Markus Rodriguez for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Demira Danielle Saenz for speeding in a school zone.
- Javier Salinas for public intoxication and theft.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.
- Klarissa Lyneel Rodriguez for speeding.
- Kimberly Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Angel Trevino for running a red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.
- Heather Ann Vanecek for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Anthony Varela for running a red light and violate promise to appear.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Jesse Miguel Munoz Jr. for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Danielle Elizabeth Oviedo for running stop sign.
- Rodolfo Perales for theft.
- David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
- Reynaldo Sanchez Villegas for two counts of failure to yield at stop intersection.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Bernardo Ramirez Jr. for failure to control speed.
- Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps and changed lane when unsafe.
- Jose Manuel Rios for no driver's license.
- Ruben Rene Rios for no driver's license.
- Jennica Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Paul Eugene Myers for unlawful open burning.
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Jaime Trevino for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ray Teague
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Joshua Andrew Vela for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jenny Quintanilla