Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb.23 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

Notices were sent out with Zoom information.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Sean Lawernce Aase for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license (third offense) and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Leah Barrera for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Maria Guadalupe Barrientes for theft.
  • Janice Nanette Blackwell for expired registration and failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
  • David Clay Bowen for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Suzanna Garcia Chapa for failure to yield at a stop intersection.
  • Graciela DeLeon for two counts of theft.
  • Amado Escobedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Victor Galvan Jr. for theft.
  • James Thomas LL III for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Salvador Maldonado for running a stop sign.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Jacklyn Nicole Barton for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
  • Henry Cortinas Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Daisy Lizette Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. 
  • Jesus Jaime Duncan for failure to control speed.
  • Scott Fischer for expired registration.
  • Kevin Lee Gamez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
  • Victoria Raquel Garcia for no driver's license.
  • Maria Dolores Garza for turned left/right too wide.
  • Andrea Gongora for no driver's license (third offense).

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Steven Garcia for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Jose Angel Gonzalez for unsafe start.
  • Laura Zelda Guerrero for assault. 
  • Billy J. Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
  • Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Destiny Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Estelle Garza

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Jessica Marie Garza for no driver's license and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Melba Canales Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Osvaldo Omar Martinez for failure to control speed and expired registration.
  • Bonnie Lou Myers for cut corner left turn.
  • Anna Pastor for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility (second offense) and no driver's license.
  • David G. Perez for failure to yield row turning left.
  • John Pyle for theft.
  • Marivel Rodriguez Robles for failure to yield at stop intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • Nola Renee Robles for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.
  • Marissa Claudia Huth for no driver's license.
  • Casilda Theodorita Infante for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
  • Mario Joslin for no driver's license.
  • Allison Ramos for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Eric Mitchell Rocha for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
  • Markus Rodriguez for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Demira Danielle Saenz for speeding in a school zone.
  • Javier Salinas for public intoxication and theft.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.
  • Klarissa Lyneel Rodriguez for speeding.
  • Kimberly Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
  • Angel Trevino for running a red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.
  • Heather Ann Vanecek for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Anthony Varela for running a red light and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Jesse Miguel Munoz Jr. for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Danielle Elizabeth Oviedo for running stop sign.
  • Rodolfo Perales for theft.
  • David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
  • Reynaldo Sanchez Villegas for two counts of failure to yield at stop intersection.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Bernardo Ramirez Jr. for failure to control speed.
  •  Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps and changed lane when unsafe.
  • Jose Manuel Rios for no driver's license.
  • Ruben Rene Rios for no driver's license.
  • Jennica Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Paul Eugene Myers for unlawful open burning.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Jaime Trevino for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ray Teague

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Joshua Andrew Vela for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jenny Quintanilla