South Texas Weather Advisory

Outside of the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory, patchy freezing rain with light accumulations will be possible.

Timing and Overview:

Another round of freezing rain is expected this evening into Wednesday morning from the Northern Brush Country to the Victoria Crossroads. The greatest accumulations are expected across the Victoria Crossroads and Northern Coastal Plains where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the Brush Country as accumulations are expected to be lower. Due to freezing rain being the main type of wintry precipitation expected, even small amounts of freezing rain can lead to big impacts leading to very dangerous travel conditions during the Wednesday morning commute.

An additional round of freezing rain and sleet is possible again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Impacts:

Minor ice accumulations possible this evening through Wednesday morning. Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses may become slick and dangerous. Small tree branches may become ice-covered and break causing isolated power outages.

South Texas Impacts:

Expected Accumulations: Ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch across the Northern Coastal Plains and Victoria Crossroads. Slightly lower amounts across the Brush Country.