South Texas temporary warming shelters

South Texas residents that do not have power and need shelter from the cold weather can seek relief from the following area warming shelters.

Dubose Intermediate School Gym, 1000 North Cameron Street in Alice, Falfurrias High School on 100 Jersey Drive in Falfurrias and Freer Civic Center on 608 Carolyn Street in Freer.

COVID-19 precautions are necessary.

If you are positive for COVID-19 call 361-668-7249.

Bring your own food and water,

Bring blankets and pillows, limited cots are provided

For additional information call 361-668-7246. (Jim Wells County and surrounding areas)

For additional information contact 361-215-3738 (Falfurrias High School and Premont area, transportation can be provided for those in need.)

For additional information call 361-279-3351 (Duval County and surrounding areas)