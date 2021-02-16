Alice, Orange Grove, Premont, Robstown under a water boil advisory

The South Texas cities of Alice, Orange Grove, Premont and Robstown all are currently under a water boil advisory until further notice.

Due to a water outage, line breaks and poor water supply the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption including washing hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

Will there be water available?

President Biden approved Texas emergency declaration amid winter storm for the state of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm.

The president's action authorizes the FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures. The declaration covers all 254 Texas counties.

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez has submitted the appropriate requests to get more water to the county.

As of Wednesday, water to drink, cook, bathe and other hygiene purposes was scarce. The water system is not working due to the electrical outages and those who have water must boil the water before use.

Rodriguez said the two main distributors for the South Texas area are Walmart and H-E-B, but they are also "tapped out."

Being on the list means that as soon as water is available to the distribution centers will haul water to the county and other areas in need.

Rodriguez has also reached out to Red Cross for assistance.

Contact information

Orange Grove: 361-384-2322

Alice: 361-668-7226

Premont: 361-348-3912

Robstown: 361-387-3554