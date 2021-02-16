Keeping warm through record breaking winter weather

Diana Gonzalez prepared to ride out the cold weather in her apartment at the Hi-Rise, but she along with everyone else in the apartment complex lost power Monday evening.

Gonzalez and her neighbors were moved to a warming center at the Dubose Intermediate gyand individuals who needed more assistance were taken to a local nursing home for a warm place to spend the night.

"It's a lot warmer than than Hi-Rise at this point," Gonzalez said. "It's awesome to have this here for us. They have given us breakfast and lunch and I was told they're giving us dinner. It's really nice of them to open the doors to those who need to stay warm. This isn't weather we are use to."

Gonzalez reached out to her son so that he could also stay at the warming shelter. Gonzalez's son, Chris Cavazos, lost his home approximately a week ago to a house fire and have since had to stay in his care or with friends.

However, Cavazos isn't alone. He has two dogs to take care of.

"I've been staying out in the car until last night. I didn't know anything about the warming center,"Cavazos said. "I was able to find a place for myself, but my girls stayed in the car. I couldn't sleep knowing they were outside even though they had blankets. Right now lots of people are staying out in their cars to stay warm and it's good that we have something like this to stay warm until this weather passes."

Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said the warming shelter will stay open as long as it is needed. The weather is being watched carefully to determine how long it will need to be available.

Alice ISD canceled school for Wednesday and depending on the electricity students may do virtual school online for Thursday and Friday.

To learn more about the shelter call 361-668-7249.

The shelter is enforcing CDC guidelines.