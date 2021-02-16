DPS traffic stop leads to narcotics seizure

A 20-year-old Palmview man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Department of Public Safety troopers in Jim Wells County.

On Jan. 22, troopers conducted a stop on a white Chrysler Escalade traveling north on Highway 281 for a traffic violation and made contact with the driver Mario Villarreal. During the traffic stop seized 13 bundles of cocaine.

The search of the vehicle was conducted with the assistance from a K-9 who discovered the bundles wrapped in gray and black tape beneath the center console, valued at approximately $365,000, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Villarreal was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Villarreal was transported and booked into the JWC jail.