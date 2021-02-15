SUBSCRIBE NOW
City of Alice in response to the inclement weather

Alice Echo News Journal

The following is an update from the City of Alice in response to the inclement weather:

  • Sunday, February 14, 2021 Crews began sanding the roads.
  • Garbage collection was suspended for Monday. 
  • Monday, February 15, 2021 Crews began patrolling streets and repairing water leaks.
  • Crews will continue to repair water leaks and monitor streets tonight.
  • Information on icy roads and rolling blackouts were posted on social media.
  • City Staff answered phone calls until noon on Mon. Feb. 15. 
  • A recorded message was set up for citizens calling after 12:00 noon to inform customers that water was not disconnected to anyone due to lack of payment over the weekend and into today.
