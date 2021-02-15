City of Alice in response to the inclement weather
Alice Echo News Journal
The following is an update from the City of Alice in response to the inclement weather:
- Sunday, February 14, 2021 Crews began sanding the roads.
- Garbage collection was suspended for Monday.
- Monday, February 15, 2021 Crews began patrolling streets and repairing water leaks.
- Crews will continue to repair water leaks and monitor streets tonight.
- Information on icy roads and rolling blackouts were posted on social media.
- City Staff answered phone calls until noon on Mon. Feb. 15.
- A recorded message was set up for citizens calling after 12:00 noon to inform customers that water was not disconnected to anyone due to lack of payment over the weekend and into today.