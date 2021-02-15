Alice Mayor, City Council, Alice ISD school board candidates for May election

Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for anyone wanting to run on the May 1st ballot for Alice Mayor, Alice city council and Alice Independent School Board.

Alice Mayor

Cynthia Carrasco

Daniel Benavides

Council member Place 1

Pete H. Crisp (incumbent)

Robert Regino

Council member Place 2

Mauricio Garza

Carlos Hamilton

Ron Burke (incumbent)

Council member Place 3

Sandra J. Bowen (incumbent)

Henry Perez

Mario Alberto Herrera Jr.

Council place 4

Robert R. Molina (incumbent)

Alice ISD

Trustee Place 2

Ben Salinas Jr.

Trustee Place 3

Albert Molina (incumbent)

Octavio "Toby" Z. Flores Jr.

Trustee Place 6

Herman Arellano III (incumbent)

Trustee Place 7

Margarito "Maggie" Perez Jr. (incumbent)

Important dates to know:

Election Day is May 1st.

Early voting is Monday, April 19 and ending Tuesday, April 27.

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

Richard Guerra

Early voting Clerk and Election Administrator

P.O. Box 2188

Alice, Texas 78332