Alice Mayor, City Council, Alice ISD school board candidates for May election
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for anyone wanting to run on the May 1st ballot for Alice Mayor, Alice city council and Alice Independent School Board.
Alice Mayor
- Cynthia Carrasco
- Daniel Benavides
Council member Place 1
- Pete H. Crisp (incumbent)
- Robert Regino
Council member Place 2
- Mauricio Garza
- Carlos Hamilton
- Ron Burke (incumbent)
Council member Place 3
- Sandra J. Bowen (incumbent)
- Henry Perez
- Mario Alberto Herrera Jr.
Council place 4
- Robert R. Molina (incumbent)
Alice ISD
Trustee Place 2
- Ben Salinas Jr.
Trustee Place 3
- Albert Molina (incumbent)
- Octavio "Toby" Z. Flores Jr.
Trustee Place 6
- Herman Arellano III (incumbent)
Trustee Place 7
- Margarito "Maggie" Perez Jr. (incumbent)
Important dates to know:
Election Day is May 1st.
Early voting is Monday, April 19 and ending Tuesday, April 27.
Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:
Richard Guerra
Early voting Clerk and Election Administrator
P.O. Box 2188
Alice, Texas 78332