Alice Mayor, City Council, Alice ISD school board candidates for May election

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for anyone wanting to run on the May 1st ballot for Alice Mayor, Alice city council and Alice Independent School Board.

Alice Mayor

  • Cynthia Carrasco
  • Daniel Benavides 

Council member Place 1

  • Pete H. Crisp (incumbent)
  • Robert Regino 

Council member Place 2

  • Mauricio Garza
  • Carlos Hamilton 
  • Ron Burke (incumbent)

Council member Place 3

  • Sandra J. Bowen (incumbent)
  • Henry Perez 
  • Mario Alberto Herrera Jr. 

Council place 4

  • Robert R. Molina (incumbent)

Alice ISD

Trustee Place 2

  • Ben Salinas Jr.

Trustee Place 3

  • Albert Molina (incumbent)
  • Octavio "Toby" Z. Flores Jr.

Trustee Place 6

  • Herman Arellano III (incumbent)

Trustee Place 7

  • Margarito "Maggie" Perez Jr. (incumbent)

Important dates to know:

Election Day is May 1st.

Early voting is Monday, April 19 and ending Tuesday, April 27.

Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

Richard Guerra

Early voting Clerk and Election Administrator 

P.O. Box 2188

Alice, Texas 78332