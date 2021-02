The Premier of Alice has partnered with Altus Hospice to collect non- perishable item.

"This is a great way to help those in need one can at a time," Alexandra Villarreal with Premier of Alice.

Anyone who would like to help participate in helping out this cause can take can goods to 800 Coyote trail.

"Together a little makes a lot of difference. Thank you and God bless," Villarreal said.