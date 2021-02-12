Chief Davis gives Rotarians a special presentation on department

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Alice Rotary Club welcomed a special guest speaker.

Alice Police Department Interim Chief Ron Davis gave a presentation on the department's "all the moving parts to function as a whole," according to Sandra Bowen, club secretary.

Davis stated that each officer’s duties are vital in keeping the City of Alice safe. His time here has been productive and he hopes all he is doing leaves his successor in a good shape to carry on and assure Alice that we are safe and in a better place before he arrived 10 months ago.

He expressed appreciation to the community, city staff, district attorney’s office, JWC Sheriff’s Department and Alice City Council for their ongoing support. Also, he let Rotarians know that without DA, Sheriff Department support and City Council’s approvals of grants he could not have obtained essential items needed such as cameras and radios and other equipment for officers.