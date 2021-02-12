SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area school closures in response to severe temperatures expected first of next week

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice ISD 

Closed on Monday for Presidents Day on Feb. 15.

Remote only on Tuesday, Feb.16.

Orange Grove ISD 

Classes are scheduled as regularly planned. 

San Diego ISD 

San Diego ISD schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15. 

A delayed school start will take place on Tuesday, Feb 16, due to inclement weather. Students may start arriving at campuses by 8:00 am, and classes will start at 9:00 am. 

Premont ISD 

Remote learning on Monday, Feb.15.

Pending weather reports for Tuesday, Feb.16.

Ben Bolt 

Remote learning on Monday, Feb. 15. 

Pending weather reports for Tuesday, Feb.16.

Texans are urged to check the latest travel conditions by going to www.drivetexas.org. Weather conditions will include freezing rain, sleet, intense wind chills and temperatures in the 20s to mid-30s.