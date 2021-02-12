Area school closures in response to severe temperatures expected first of next week
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice ISD
Closed on Monday for Presidents Day on Feb. 15.
Remote only on Tuesday, Feb.16.
Orange Grove ISD
Classes are scheduled as regularly planned.
San Diego ISD
San Diego ISD schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.
A delayed school start will take place on Tuesday, Feb 16, due to inclement weather. Students may start arriving at campuses by 8:00 am, and classes will start at 9:00 am.
Premont ISD
Remote learning on Monday, Feb.15.
Pending weather reports for Tuesday, Feb.16.
Ben Bolt
Remote learning on Monday, Feb. 15.
Pending weather reports for Tuesday, Feb.16.