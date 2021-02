2021 Dubose Valentine's Day Royalty Court

Dubose Intermediate school announced their 2021 Valentine's Day Royalty Court.

King - Aaron Espinoza

Queen - Koko Monsevais

Prince - Ian Garcia

Princess - Jazelle Vela

Most Athletic Boy/Girl

sixth grade - Preston Hughes and Aniya Taylor

fifth grade - Robert Galindo and Payson Trejo

Prettiest Hair Boy/ Girl

sixth grade - Noah Garcia and Madison Pacheco

fifth grade - Abraham Macias and Jayda Richardson

Prettiest Eyes Boy/Girl

sixth grade - Elliot Estrada and Arianna Martinez

fifth grade - Samuel Fox and Myla Bowen

Funniest Boy/Girl

sixth grade - Zaccharias Carrizales and Avery Gonzalez

fifth grade - Arnold Soliz and Pamela Lopez

Friendliest Boy/Girl

sixth grade - Chevy Moreno and Julianna Guzman

fifth grade - Albert Soliz and Anasol DeLeon

Best Dressed Boy/Girl

sixth grade - Zach Tyrone and Lexi Godines

fifth grade - Tyler Espinoza and Erica Taylor

Prettiest Smile Boy/Girl

sixth grade - Damian Rios and Janelle Vela

fifth grade - Joseph Molina and Avery Villagran

Most Likely to Succeed