Senator Hinojosa honors the life of Sergeant Aubrey Harper with Texas Senate Resolution

Alice Echo News Journal

AUSTIN- On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Senate of the State of Texas adopted Senate Resolution No. 58 by Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa in memory of William Aubrey Harper, Jr., who passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Sergeant Aubrey Harper worked for the Jim Wells County Sheriff's office for 25 years before his passing.

"Sergeant Harper dedicated his life to serving and protecting the citizens and our community with more than 37 years of law enforcement service, of which 25 years was with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department," said Senator Hinojosa. "Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I had the opportunity to visit with Sgt. Harper to learn about the success of his work to increase partnerships and communication with ranchers and farmers in the County. He was very proud of the loose livestock and fence damage program that is now being used as a model in many other counties across Texas," added Senator Hinojosa. "I am honored to pass this Resolution as an expression of our appreciation and admiration of his achievements and contributions to the people of South Texas. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Sgt. Aubrey Harper. May he Rest in Peace and be in Heaven."

A formal parchment of Senate Resolution No. 58 will be prepared for the family of Sergeant Harper and will be presented by Senator Hinojosa at a later time.