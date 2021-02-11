Rep. Lozano Appointed Vice-Chair of Public Education; Member of Transportation

submitted

Recognized for longtime education advocacy and economic development champion

Speaker of the House of Representatives Dade Phelan has announced committee assignments for the 87th Legislature. State Representative J. M. Lozano was recognized for his longstanding education advocacy, being named Vice-Chair of the House Public Education Committee. He was also named to the Transportation Committee.

Lozano, whom many know for his uncompromising commitment to public education, higher education, and workforce development, was honored to be named Vice-Chair of the powerful committee. His appointment to House Transportation underscores his efficacy in economic development and continued job growth in the fast-growing state.

"I am honored that Speaker Phelan has appointed me to these committees that highly impact the Coastal Bend. As Vice-Chair of Public Education, I take seriously the charge to protect school funding, increase benefits to retired teachers, reduce standardized testing and create workforce development opportunities," said Lozano. "Texas is a fast-growing state that needs an educated workforce and a superior transportation system. These two committees go hand-in-hand to stimulate the economy."

Lozano has previously served on the House Environmental Regulation, Redistricting, Higher Education, Defense and Veterans' Affairs, and Energy Committees in the Texas House of Representatives. Since being elected in 2011, Lozano has served in numerous leadership roles.

Lozano is a Republican serving his sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives. His district includes Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg and San Patricio counties.