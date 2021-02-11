Alice Police Blotter​​​

Traffic stop leads to strip searched

A routine traffic stop at the intersection of Juanita and Nopal Street Monday, Feb. 8 led to the arrest of Joe Dino Jones. Officer Herman Arellano conducted the traffic stop and made contact with the driver and Jones, who was on the passenger side. Dispatch notified the officer that Jones had a warrant out of Nueces County. A pat down of Jones did not find any drugs. However, a strip search at the JWC jail did lead to the discovery of marijuana and crystal meth. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the Nueces warrant.

Drugs seized

Officers Orlando Jasso Jr. and Zachary Jaramillo were on patrol Saturday, Feb. 6 when they observed a vehicle with a defective license plate light. They conducted a roadside interview with the driver and the passenger who was later identified as Jose Gomez. Through the course of the investigation, the officers discovered marijuana, a grinder, Tetrahydrocannabinol wax, a working scale and more drug paraphernalia. Gomez took ownership of the drugs and paraphernalia. He was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Assault

Ruben Gomez was arrested Saturday, Feb. 6 when police were called for a disturbance with a possible knife. Police were called to the area of North Almond and East Fourth Street. Police were then notified that a vehicle with a person involved in the disturbance had left the scene. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. located the vehicle at a apartment complex on the 600 block of East Fourth Street. He made contact with a woman who had been assaulted by Gomez. Gomez was inside of the apartment was was immediately detained. After the initial investigation, the officer arrested Gomez and transported him to the JWC jail. Gomez was charged with assault by strangulation.

Hidden narcotics

A routine traffic stop on Friday, Feb. 5 on the 700 block of South Texas Boulevard led to the arrest of one man and the discovery of narcotics. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with Sergio Hinojosa. A search of a purse inside the vehicle led to the discovery of a synthetic marijuana cigarette. During the course of the investigation, Hinojosa told the officer he had “stuff” in his on him. The officer confiscated a baggie of synthetic marijuana in the waistband of Hinojosa's shorts. Hinojosa was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Theft at hardware store

A report was made on Friday, Jan. 29 from a local hardware store on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a man, later identified as Javier Salinas, left the store with a weed trimmer. Police arrived and made contact with the store manager. The manager told police that the weed trimmer was valued at $292.99 and that Salinas walked out the back door with the item. Salinas was later found on the 3300 block of South Highway 281. He was arrested and charged with theft. He was booked into the JWC jail.

Disturbance call

Kristopher Reason was arrested following an altercation on Sunday, Jan. 31. Police were called to a home on the 200 block of East Seventh Street for a disturbance. When police arrived they made contact with the reporting party who stated that Reason and his family were inside his vehicle. The reporting told police that he did not know who they were and was concerned about the well-being of the child. Reason was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Suspicious man arrested for synthetic marijuana

Cpl. Albert Stout was on patrol Sunday, Jan. 31 near North Reynolds and East Tenth Street when he observed Adam Gonzalez walking from the backyard of an abandoned house. During the roadside interview, Cpl. Stout began to question Gonzalez about articles of clothing Gonzalez was wearing that matched the description of items that were recently stolen. Through the course of the investigation, police learned that Gonzalez had synthetic marijuana and crystal meth. Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Running stop sign

Police observed Jose Garcia IV run a stop sign near the intersection of Encinal Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard Sunday, Jan. 31. When police made contact with Garcia they detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. Garcia admitted to police that he smokes marijuana and he had some in his vehicle. Garcia was arrested, transported to the JWC jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Source: Alice police reports