330 people vaccinated in Duval County's latest drive-thru event

SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of Duval County residents lined up at Garza Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 11, to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The county administered 327 second dose Moderna vaccines and three first doses of the vaccine for a total of 330 vaccines, said Sally Lichtenberger, Duval County Emergency Management Coordinator.

As the drive-thru event wrapped up Community Action Corporation of South Texas began a vaccination site at the San Diego Civic Center. The clinic was open to individuals who had pre-registration on the company's website.

The county continues to work on getting more vaccines to help fight the battle against COVID-19.