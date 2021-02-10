NEC Scholarship Deadline Approaching

submitted

Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC) is seeking applications for sixteen scholarships for graduating high school seniors in its service territory. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and can be used at any recognized Texas institution of higher education. The deadline to apply for NEC’s scholarship program is Friday, February 12, 2021.

NEC awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are dependents of NEC members and meet the eligibility requirements set forth on the application form. The member must have received electric service from NEC for a minimum of six months as of the date the scholarship application is due.

This year, NEC is giving $32,000 in scholarship awards. The NEC scholarship program is available for seniors who plan on attending a two-year vocational college, 4-year university, or electric lineman’s college.

Following our cooperative principle of education, training and information, NEC is proud to provide this scholarship program to our area’s youth. “One of my favorite things about NEC is how much we give back to our community,” said Chief Executive Officer Varzavand Irani. "Every year, these scholarships help local students continue their education in academic institutions or in trade schools. We are proud to support them as they go on to have bright futures.”

All scholarship applications may be submitted by mail, email, online, or fax. For more information about NEC’s Scholarship Program, or contest guidelines, please visit NEC’s website at nueceselectric.org.