Upgrades to the San Diego Rotary Park Pavilion complete

SAN DIEGO - Upgrades to the San Diego Rotary Park pavilion have been ongoing thanks to a $125,000 grant from the Wyatt Foundation. As of Friday the renovation project that included upgrades such as modifications to the exterior of the building, the roof and the arena is 100 percent complete.

The Wyatt Foundation approved the grant that would assist the organization in a renovation project that would improve not only the visual appeal, but also the animal corrals for better care and animal safety.

The Wyatt Foundation and the Wyatt Ranches have been a staple in the success of the Duval County Fair. The last two years the Wyatt Ranches have broken records in the purchase of the grand champion steers.

Rotarians with the San Diego Rotary Club thank the Wyatt Foundation and the Wyatt Ranches not only for the support to their organization, but to the students who participate in the annual fair.

The 2020 Duval County Fair that was scheduled for March was canceled due to COVID-19.