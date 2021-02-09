Teen of the Week - Flores

Name: Aryssa Marie Flores

Parents: Adrian and Estella Flores

Educational or Future Plans:

After high school, I plan to continue my education at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi to become an RN and earn my Bachelor Degree of Science in Nursing.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Strutter Drill Team Lt. Colonel (2019-2020), Colonel (2020-2021), National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Officer (2020-2021), Soccer (2018-2020)

Accomplishments/Honors:

4 year Strutter, 4 year HOSA member, Academic All-District for Soccer, Strutter of the week, National Honors Society, Top 20% (currently)

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have received was from my parents, “Nothing in life worth having, comes easy.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself working at a pediatric hospital helping children, and I plan on furthering my education so that I can become a Nurse Practitioner. In 5 years, I also see myself getting my Real Estate license and becoming a Real Estate Broker.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, it would be the hatred and bullying on the many different social media platforms. Many people hate and bash one another for having different political views, certain beliefs in religion, and not agreeing with what a majority of the population says. We can all agree to disagree, but in the end, we do not have to display hate towards one another.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner, it would be Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk, and Jennifer Lopez. I would first invite my role model Kylie Jenner, to get the opportunity to ask her how she became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, along with how she became an amazing business woman and built her makeup empire. Next, I would invite the creator of Tesla, Elon Musk. I would ask what his plans are for SpaceX and where he sees civilization within the next 10 years in regards to electric vehicles, technology and space. Finally, Jennifer Lopez because she is my true definition of an Icon. She started from nothing and worked her way to the top in the entertainment industry to make a name for herself. J.LO is my motivation to put myself to the test and to never give up, even when people put you down and say you are not capable.

Favorites:

Food: Chick-Fil-A

Book: The Great Gatsby

Movie: Bad Boys for Life

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Las Vegas, Nevada

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.