St. Elizabeth students pray for Alice firefighters

To celebrate National Catholic week, St. Elizabeth School students felt the need to honor first responders in the city of Alice.

Friday morning, sixth grade students marked names for all first responders in the city who selflessly protect the city and county residents.

On the back of pray signs students wrote down each of their names. Then walked from school to fire department and covered the yard with pray signs and prayed on site for their safety.

Students understand how first responders have been putting their lives on the line to help those in need. One of the core values at St. Elizabeth School is to service and that’s exactly what the students practice.

It’s a job first responders do every day. They are taking risks every day to protect everyone not only from fire but from this pandemic that has taking the lives of so many loved ones. We are so grateful for their commitment and their service and the sacrifices they make, all firefighters and first-responders across the nation are heroes in our eyes.