Second dose COVID-19 vaccinations administered Friday at JWC Fairgrounds

The second dose of Pfizer vaccines will be administered at a mass COVID-19 vaccination event held on Friday, Feb. 12 at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A total of 1,200 second dose vaccinations are expected to be administered Friday morning, according to Jim Wells County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez. All individuals who needed their second dose have been notified and will have to show their vaccination cards.

After the second doses are administered, there will be an additional 975 vaccinations available for individuals who need their first dose. The first dose vaccinations will start at 1 p.m. and will end when all vaccinations have been given.

First dose vaccinations will be on a first-serve basis to individuals over 18 years of age who fall under the 1A and 1B phases. There will not be any pre-registration.

Gates will open at 5 a.m.

Judge Rodriguez urges anyone who decides to attend the vaccination clinic to take snacks, drinks and any medications with them. Port-a-potties will be available at the fairgrounds.

Officials are working together to continue getting vaccinations to the county and are brainstorming additional avenues to administer the vaccines to those who can't make it to a vaccination site.

Commissioner Gonzalez is seeking volunteers for Friday's event and donations from local food vendors to support staff and volunteers for breakfast and lunch. For more information contact Commissioner Margie Gonzalez at 361-219-5425.