Duval County to administer second dose of Moderna vaccines

SAN DIEGO - On Thursday, Feb. 11, Duval County residents will be able to get the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be about 330 vaccines to give out to individuals who received their first dose on Jan. 14 at the San Diego Civic Center, according to Sally Lichtenberger with the Duval County Emergency Management Team.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Garza Funeral Home and will start at 10 a.m.

Individuals must have their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. This card was given to individuals at the first dose clinic.

The county is working on getting more vaccines to the area.