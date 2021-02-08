Orange Grove native named to UA Presidents List

submitted

Selina Verenice Velasquez of Orange Grove was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2020.

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

