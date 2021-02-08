Bridging Families

Valentine's Day is centered around love. Who is the recipient of your love is determined by who is in you family. This Valentine's Day is a great time to add a member to your family and show love to someone in need of a family.

Mia is a 9-year-old is looking for a family to love. She is one of thousands of children in waiting to be adopted.

Mia is one very sweet, loving, caring, and girl. Like many girls her age she enjoys playing with doll houses, toy horses, and loves all things Disney, as she has voiced of wanting to be a princess herself.

Mia loves to color, enjoys fashion, as she loves to wear clothing that are vibrant in colors to match her personality, and loves shoes with sparkling glitter to stand out from others. Mia always has a smile in her face, and a bow/ribbon in her hair. Mia is also a fan of swimming.

Mia’s ultimate wish is to adopted in a home that will provide her with love and nurturing as she grows up to reach her full potential in life. And a family who will make a forever connection which will always have an endless amount of love and support.

Mia will benefit from being adopted by a loving set of parents whom have children already, as she would like to have brothers and sisters to play with, and to share the experience of growing up with siblings in a loving family. And if her forever family has pets and likes to travel, even better.

If you think you could be a forever family for Mia or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

