Jim Wells County will host COVID-19 vaccination site; Here's what to know

About 1,300 Pfizer vaccines will be available at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds for individuals first dose.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez said the vaccines will be given as a first come, first serve basis to individuals over 18 years of age who fall under the 1A and 1B phases.

Phase 1A is for health care workers and long-term care residents, and Phase 1B, 65 and older and 16 and older with chronic conditions.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. and vaccinations will be administered at 7:30 a.m.

Rodriguez urges anyone who decides to attend the vaccination clinic to take snacks, drinks and any medications with them. Port-a-potties will be available at the fairgrounds. He also asks for patience.

Officials are working together to continue getting vaccinations to the county and are brainstorming additional avenues to administer the vaccines to those who can't make it to a vaccination site.

No appointments are necessary and demand is expected to be high, hospital officials said.