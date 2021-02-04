Blood drive donors needed

submitted

The Coastal Bend Blood Center Celebrates Valentine’s Week with Girl Scout Cookies for Blood Donors

As the Coastal Bend Blood Center is currently in a desperate state for O+ blood, they are planning a special promotion for blood donors during Valentine’s Week with your favorite treats, Girl Scout Cookies.

“February is already a difficult month for the Blood Center so we thought of a sweet way to say thank you to our wonderful donors,” said Coastal Bend Blood Center’s Donor Recruiter, Celeste Baggett. Girl Scout Cookie Week will kick off Monday, February 8th at the Blood Center or any mobile and will wrap up on Monday, February 15th. This promotion is while supplies last and appointments are highly recommended to continue practicing social distancing guidelines according to the CDC. Find a blood drive near you or the Coastal Bend Blood Center’s main site and schedule an appointment to donate your lifesaving blood with the perk of receiving a box of Girl Scout Cookies, complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test & T-Shirt.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center covers 10 counties and 19 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend Region. The Blood Center is a proud partner in overseeing the healthcare of the Coastal Bend and will continue to do its part to guarantee that the community’s blood needs are met.