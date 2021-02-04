Alice Police Blotter

Unwanted man

Kristopher Reason was arrested following an altercation on Sunday, Jan. 31. Police were called to a home on the 200 block of East Seventh Street for a disturbance. When police arrived they made contact with the reporting party who stated that Reason and his family were inside his vehicle. The reporting told police that he did not know who they were and was concerned about the well-being of the child. Reason was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Suspicious man arrested for synthetic marijuana

Cpl. Albert Stout was on patrol Sunday, Jan. 31 near North Reynolds and East Tenth Street when he observed Adam Gonzalez walking from the backyard of an abandoned house. Cpl. Stout began to question Gonzalez about articles of clothing Gonzalez was wearing that matched the description of items that were recently stolen. Through the course of the investigation, police learned that Gonzalez had synthetic marijuana and crystal meth on him. Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Running stop sign

Police observed Jose Garcia IV run a stop sign near the intersection of Encinal Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard Sunday, Jan. 31. When police made contact with Garcia they detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. Garcia admitted to police that he smoked marijuana and he had some in his vehicle. Garcia was arrested, transported to the JWC jail and charged with possession of marijuana.

Source: Alice police reports