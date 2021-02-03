Easter Bunny hopping into La Palmera

submitted

Socially distanced photos available beginning Feb. 18

CORPUS CHRISTI – Spring is just around the corner and so is the arrival of the Easter Bunny at La Palmera.

Easter is Sunday, April 4, and the Easter Bunny will be available in Center Court to meet boys and girls and pose for socially distanced photos during mall hours. “Safe” Visits with the Easter Bunny, presented by Radiology Associates, are by reservation only this year — no walk-ups — and are available Thursday, Feb. 18, through Saturday, April 3. For safety purposes, there will be a life-size plexiglass photo frame separating the Easter Bunny and his guests.

Reservations are available during mall hours and can be made online at lapalmera.com. Photo packages start at $24.99 with other items available for purchase.

Guests can once again take advantage of “Quiet Time with Bunny” events providing a sensory-friendly environment allowing some one-on-one time for special needs children to have photos taken with the Easter Bunny. The events are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, and March 7, from 9–11 a.m. before mall opening—no fountain, no background music, no crowds—and provide extra visit time for those who may have developmental or physical challenges. Visit lapalmera.com for more information and to reserve a time.

Pet lovers can also get in on the fun with four “Pet Night with the Easter Bunny” events, scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 16 and 18, and March 23 and 25, from 4–7 p.m. All visits are by reservation only and are available online at lapalmera.com. Only dogs and cats are permitted, and all animals must remain on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

For more information, go to lapalmera.com, follow us on Facebook, or call (361) 991-3755.