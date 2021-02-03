County judge speaks at Book Lovers Club

submitted

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr. was the guest speaker for the Book Lovers Club at a recent monthly meeting.

Rodriguez spoke to the members about democracy and outline the county updates. He also explained the different things that the county has faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Book Lovers Club gave a Dr. Suess' book to Rodriguez as a token of appreciation.

If you would like to join the Book Lovers Club, please contact club secretary Sylvia Rivera at 361-389-9372.