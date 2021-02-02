Teen of the Week - Solis

Luke Solis

Parents: Luis and Roxanne Solis

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan on majoring in Architectural studies in order to become a licensed architect in the future. I have been accepted into The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M College Station, and the University of Texas at San Antonio. Currently I haven’t made a concrete decision as to which school I would be attending. However, all three schools have some of the best architecture schools in the nation. Regardless of what decision I make, these schools will set me up for success in order to help me accomplish my goals.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

I have been in the National Honors Society for two years (I am an NHS officer as the Parliamentarian), 4-year FFA Member, TOPS (Teen Outreach Program), TRIO, and 2-year Operation Graduation member.

Accomplishments/Honors:

Dean’s list at Coastal Bend College, 4-Year Coyote Scholar (Top 10 of Class), FFA Plant Identification Team state qualifier, Phi Theta Kappa (College Honors Society), ECHS (Early College High School), NASA High School Aerospace Scholars.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice that I have ever received was from my parents, “If you’re doing what you love (in my opinion)You are serving God's purpose and your heart will always be at peace.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I see myself applying to graduate school in order to get my Masters in Architecture design. Hopefully, at The University of Texas at Austin or at the New York Institute of Technology.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I were to change anything about this world, it would be to end social division and create world peace. Therefore, the only way to accomplish this goal is by breaking

through ideologies of the past in order to create equality amongst the people. Such as rising above systematic racism, police brutality, and political divisions.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (Other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I had the ability to invite three people to dinner it would be Nichola Tesla, Vincent Van Gogh, and Oprah Winfrey. I would choose to meet Nichola Tesla because he was a scientist that contributed so much to society but was never really recognized for it. I would love to hear his thoughts and see his intelligence on problems that we are currently facing in the world of science. Furthermore, Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most influential artists of all time. Therefore, I would love to meet him to ask him questions about his inspiration for his pieces of art and the intended messages he was trying to portray through his work. Last but not least, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah has overcome poverty, assault, and violence and has made it her life mission to inspire and help others in times of need. For that very reason it would be an honor to meet her.

Favorites:

Food - My favorite food is my Grandmother’s homemade enchiladas.

Book - The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Movie - Avatar by James Cameron

Town in Texas - San Antonio

Vacation Spot - Grand Cayman Islands

