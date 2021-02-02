Teen of the Week - Salinas

Mirely Jolie Salinas

Parents: Yesenia Gaza and Manuel Salinas

Educational or Future Plans:

After high school, I will be attending the University of Texas at Austin. I will be majoring in biology with a focus in microbiology and disease. After college, I want to attend medical school in New York and become a forensic pathologist.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

NHS, 2018-2020, President Choir, 2017-2020 Academic Decathlon, 2017-2020 HOSA, 2019-2020 Operation Graduation, 2017-2019 Junior Class, 2019

Accomplishments/Honors:

Coyote Scholar, 2017-2020 TMEA Mixed Choir (District), 2020 TMEA Treble Choir (Region), 2017-2018 UIL Solo and Ensemble (scored a 1 on solo), 2017, 2019

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

My mom once told me “I don’t care if you are a nail tech or if you sell flowers or if you become a surgeon, just make sure you are doing what you love to do.” It just reminded me to always go after the things I am passionate about, regardless of what they might be or what anyone else thinks. I think about this a lot.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself graduating from UT and getting ready to move to New York to go to medical school. Moving to New York has been one of my biggest dreams for as long as I can remember.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would like to erase the misconception that pain is always visible. Pain, both physical and mental, is experienced by everyone one way or another. Many people struggle with invisible illnesses and struggles that no one else knows about. I think we should all try to take into consideration those struggles rather than making assumptions about them.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner I would invite Kristin Chenoweth because she is so funny and her stage presence has awed me since I was 10. I would also like to invite Ryan Murphy because his creativity is unmatched and his screenplays are all iconic and special to me. Finally, I would like to invite Frida Kahlo because her art has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and honestly, I just would like to hear what her voice sounds like and if it matches the one I have envisioned for so long. Though they are all wildly different, they are all amazingly ambitious and talented people.

Favorites:

Food: Yellow chicken curry

Book: The Shack by William P. Young

Movie: Mamma Mia!

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: New York City

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.