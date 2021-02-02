SUBSCRIBE NOW
Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Sean Lawernce Aase for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Albert Anthony Acuna III for expired registration.
  • Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license (third offense), and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Charles Dean Arnold for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with license invalid.
  • Anica Barrera for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Maria Guadalupe Barrientes for theft.
  • David Clay Bowen for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jesse Buegeler for DOC discharges firearm/public roadway.
  • Isaac Bueno Jr. for no driver's license, fictitious/counterfeit inspection/insurance DOC for display, and expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Sarina Cantu for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Vicente L. Celaya for running red light.
  • Heriberto Cortinas for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags.
  • Henry Cortinas Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Daisy Lizette Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • John Dees Jr. for expired operator's license.
  • Jesus Farias Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Charles Galbaith for driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
  • Mary Chapa for parked in handicap space.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Joe Aguilar for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Homer Esquivel for no driver's license (third offense).
  • Gabriel Garcia for removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
  • Mathew Garcia for possession of illegal smoking products.
  • Steven Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jorge Trujillo for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
  • Pamela Esquivel

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Estelle Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jessica Marie Garza for no driver's license and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • John Andrew Garza for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Steven Paul Garza for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Federico Gonzalez Jr. for no driver's license.
  • Kayla Natasha Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
  • Noel Govea for failure to control speed.
  • Mikaela Anne Lee for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Hector Garza

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Noe Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.
  • Marissa Claudia Huth for no driver's license.
  • Casilda Theodorita Infante for no driver's license.
  • Mario Joslin for no driver's license.
  • Kelly Ray Koenning for running a stop sign.
  • Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid and city ordinance.
  • Amber Malett for minor in possession of tobacco.
  • Jeremiah Mata for theft.
  • Kayla Renee Perez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Rogelio Hernandez III for expired registration.
  • Lori Ann Luna for failure to control speed.
  • Zackary Joe Martinez for expired registration.
  • Darius Marquis Maxie for minor in possession of tobacco.
  • Alfonso Montiel Jr. for unsafe start.
  • Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps. 
  • Iris Serena Rivera for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Mark Trevino for changed when unsafe and no driver's license.
  • Brittany Lowe

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Victor Amador Lasos for defective tail lamps.
  • Jesse Miguel Munoz Jr. for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Oscar Mario Navarro Jr. for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Guillermo Rivera for no driver's license (second offense), expired registration and violate promise to appear.
  • Danielle Elizabeth Oviedo for running a stop sign.
  • Rodolfo Perales for theft.
  • Arnulfo Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Elisa Ann Zamarripa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Tanya Perez for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to control speed.
  • Jose Manuel Rios for no driver's license.
  • Ruben Rene Rios for no driver's license.
  • Richard Gerard Sanchez for illegal pass on right.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Chris Perez for park with wheels over 18 inches from curb or edge of road.
  • Victoria Pinon for speeding.
  • Cristian Ramon Trevino for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jaime Trevino for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ricardo Trevino removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
  • Aaron Trevino
  • David Perez