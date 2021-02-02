Municipal Court sets docket call
Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.
Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Sean Lawernce Aase for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Albert Anthony Acuna III for expired registration.
- Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license (third offense), and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Charles Dean Arnold for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with license invalid.
- Anica Barrera for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Maria Guadalupe Barrientes for theft.
- David Clay Bowen for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jesse Buegeler for DOC discharges firearm/public roadway.
- Isaac Bueno Jr. for no driver's license, fictitious/counterfeit inspection/insurance DOC for display, and expired registration.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Sarina Cantu for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Vicente L. Celaya for running red light.
- Heriberto Cortinas for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags.
- Henry Cortinas Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Daisy Lizette Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- John Dees Jr. for expired operator's license.
- Jesus Farias Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Charles Galbaith for driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
- Mary Chapa for parked in handicap space.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Joe Aguilar for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Homer Esquivel for no driver's license (third offense).
- Gabriel Garcia for removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
- Mathew Garcia for possession of illegal smoking products.
- Steven Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jorge Trujillo for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
- Pamela Esquivel
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Estelle Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jessica Marie Garza for no driver's license and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- John Andrew Garza for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Steven Paul Garza for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Federico Gonzalez Jr. for no driver's license.
- Kayla Natasha Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
- Noel Govea for failure to control speed.
- Mikaela Anne Lee for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Hector Garza
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Noe Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.
- Marissa Claudia Huth for no driver's license.
- Casilda Theodorita Infante for no driver's license.
- Mario Joslin for no driver's license.
- Kelly Ray Koenning for running a stop sign.
- Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid and city ordinance.
- Amber Malett for minor in possession of tobacco.
- Jeremiah Mata for theft.
- Kayla Renee Perez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Rogelio Hernandez III for expired registration.
- Lori Ann Luna for failure to control speed.
- Zackary Joe Martinez for expired registration.
- Darius Marquis Maxie for minor in possession of tobacco.
- Alfonso Montiel Jr. for unsafe start.
- Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps.
- Iris Serena Rivera for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Mark Trevino for changed when unsafe and no driver's license.
- Brittany Lowe
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Victor Amador Lasos for defective tail lamps.
- Jesse Miguel Munoz Jr. for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Oscar Mario Navarro Jr. for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Guillermo Rivera for no driver's license (second offense), expired registration and violate promise to appear.
- Danielle Elizabeth Oviedo for running a stop sign.
- Rodolfo Perales for theft.
- Arnulfo Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Elisa Ann Zamarripa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Tanya Perez for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to control speed.
- Jose Manuel Rios for no driver's license.
- Ruben Rene Rios for no driver's license.
- Richard Gerard Sanchez for illegal pass on right.
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Chris Perez for park with wheels over 18 inches from curb or edge of road.
- Victoria Pinon for speeding.
- Cristian Ramon Trevino for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jaime Trevino for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ricardo Trevino removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
- Aaron Trevino
- David Perez