Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Sean Lawernce Aase for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert Anthony Acuna III for expired registration.

Miguel Alvarez for expired registration, no driver's license (third offense), and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Charles Dean Arnold for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving with license invalid.

Anica Barrera for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Maria Guadalupe Barrientes for theft.

David Clay Bowen for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Buegeler for DOC discharges firearm/public roadway.

Isaac Bueno Jr. for no driver's license, fictitious/counterfeit inspection/insurance DOC for display, and expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Sarina Cantu for minor in possession of alcohol.

Vicente L. Celaya for running red light.

Heriberto Cortinas for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags.

Henry Cortinas Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Daisy Lizette Davila for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

John Dees Jr. for expired operator's license.

Jesus Farias Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Charles Galbaith for driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Mary Chapa for parked in handicap space.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Joe Aguilar for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Homer Esquivel for no driver's license (third offense).

Gabriel Garcia for removed original equipment exhaust emission system.

Mathew Garcia for possession of illegal smoking products.

Steven Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jorge Trujillo for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Pamela Esquivel

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Estelle Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jessica Marie Garza for no driver's license and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

John Andrew Garza for minor in possession of alcohol.

Steven Paul Garza for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Federico Gonzalez Jr. for no driver's license.

Kayla Natasha Gonzalez for failure to control speed.

Noel Govea for failure to control speed.

Mikaela Anne Lee for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Hector Garza

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Noe Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.

Marissa Claudia Huth for no driver's license.

Casilda Theodorita Infante for no driver's license.

Mario Joslin for no driver's license.

Kelly Ray Koenning for running a stop sign.

Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid and city ordinance.

Amber Malett for minor in possession of tobacco.

Jeremiah Mata for theft.

Kayla Renee Perez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Rogelio Hernandez III for expired registration.

Lori Ann Luna for failure to control speed.

Zackary Joe Martinez for expired registration.

Darius Marquis Maxie for minor in possession of tobacco.

Alfonso Montiel Jr. for unsafe start.

Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps.

Iris Serena Rivera for minor in possession of alcohol.

Mark Trevino for changed when unsafe and no driver's license.

Brittany Lowe

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Victor Amador Lasos for defective tail lamps.

Jesse Miguel Munoz Jr. for minor in possession of alcohol.

Oscar Mario Navarro Jr. for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Guillermo Rivera for no driver's license (second offense), expired registration and violate promise to appear.

Danielle Elizabeth Oviedo for running a stop sign.

Rodolfo Perales for theft.

Arnulfo Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Elisa Ann Zamarripa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Tanya Perez for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to control speed.

Jose Manuel Rios for no driver's license.

Ruben Rene Rios for no driver's license.

Richard Gerard Sanchez for illegal pass on right.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.