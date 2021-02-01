Soccer clinic to be held for children ages 3 to 12

HUB City Sports Center will be offering a youth soccer clinic for anyone interested in learning about soccer and to brush up on their soccer skills.

The clinic is being held by Angel Buitron Jr. and Mark Fraiden. The men started a soccer agency that represents soccer players in the Major League Soccer and even represents players with the Canadian professional Club. Buitron has been playing soccer since he was around 4 years old when his father the late Angel Ricardo Buitron Sr. began to teach him.

For for days children from ages 3 to 12 will train on the basics of soccer such as dribbling, shooting, passing and more. The purpose of the clinic is to help train youth in Alice or the surrounding communities on soccer.

The clinic will be on Feb. 18, 20, 25 and 27. Children ages 3 to 5 will practice at 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Children ages 6 to 8 will train at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Children ages 9 to 12 will train at 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Fees for the clinic is $40 for all for sessions and no soccer experience is required.

To register or for more information call 956-295-1781 or via email at abuitron@gmail.com.