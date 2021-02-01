Sam Houston State University announces Fall 2020 Dean's List

Four local students earned the honor of being named on the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Sam Houston State University.

Veronica Martinez, Manuel Munoz and Jake Soliz of Alice, as well as Gabriel Aguilar of Orange Grove, made academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

In order to make the dean's list at Sam Houston State University students be undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.