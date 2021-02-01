Premont police arrest intoxicated man

PREMONT - Premont police observed a man laying on the street near Southeast Second Street and Baxter Street on Friday, Jan. 29.

Officer Brenda Ligas observed a man, later identified as 53-year-old Michael Anthony Hoeft, while on patrol. She assisted Hoeft to his feet.

Premont police Chief Richard Nava said Hoeft was intoxicated and refused any medical attention and assistance from Officer Ligas. Hoeft then told Officer Ligas to move out of his way or get punched.

Hoeft was arrested for terroristic threat against a peace officer, class A misdemeanor.

While Officer Ligas was transporting Hoeft to the Jim Wells County jail, Hoeft began to kick and damage the plexiglass part of the police unit. He also damaged the left door of the patrol unit.

Hoeft was booked into the JWC jail. He was also charged with criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor for the damages to the patrol unit’s door. His total bond was set $800.