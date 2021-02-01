NASK to Conduct Force Protection Exercise

submitted

KINGSVILLE – Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville will participate in an annual force protection exercise, Feb. 1-12.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

Air station Commanding Officer Capt. Thomas Korsmo said the exercise is designed to ensure that NAS Kingsville is ready to respond to changing and dynamic threats at all times.

“Ultimately, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our personnel, equipment and facilities, as well as to collaborate with local law enforcement to assist in protecting the installation,” Korsmo said.

The exercise enhances the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. Exercise CS-SC21 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions for the local community and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around base or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

Information on potential impacts due to the exercise will be posted to the NAS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nas.kingsville.9.