Meridian Care of Alice has a 99 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate

Meridian Care of Alice announced "proudly" on Monday that the facility is at a 99 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate.

"We know first-hand the impact COVID-19 has had on our residents, families and staff, and work diligently each day to provide a safe and comfortable environment for our residents to call home. We maintain an abundance of personal protective equipment and testing equipment to follow all CDC guidelines to offer the upmost protection," Meridian Care of Alice said in a press release.

The facility "stands strong" in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The press release says that "Together we can fight COVID-19, any individuals admitted by Feb. 15 can qualify to get the vaccination."

Meridian Care has front-line workers who are trained and highly educated to help meet the needs of their residents