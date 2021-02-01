Bridging Families

Sitting with a good book and making high marks in academics is a priority in life for 15-year-old. As much as she loves to read and learn, Yazmin is also searching for a family to love and make memories with.

Yazmin is a friendly, caring, and happy 15-year-old girl who enjoys interacting and talking to others about everything and anything.

Yazmin also loves to read, and you can always catch her reading a good book, as she is a fan of fiction, such as Harry Potter and Twilight series.

Yazmin is very intellectual, and was the top reader in her school a couple of years ago!. Yazmin is currently excelling at school and knows she would like to go to college, but hasn’t decided on what degree field as of yet.

In her afterschool activity, she enjoys taking part in the choir, and in addition to reading, she also likes solving crossword puzzles and watching movies.

Yazmin is looking for a loving and caring family, who will embrace her into their family, one who will continue to support her attending church, and if a family has older children, who could be a mentor to her, that would be ideal. Yazmin is also hoping for a family who has pets, as she loves animals.

If you think you could be a forever family for Yazmin or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.