Beloved Alice ISD teacher passes away

Early Monday morning Alice Independent School DIstrict released a notice on social media that longtime Alice teacher had passed away.

Marin Perez began his educational career in 1978. He was an english teacher at Alice High School

"During his 43-year career with Alice ISD, Perez touched the lives of hundreds of educators and thousands of students. Many of those students have gone on to teach in Alice and other districts," said Alice ISD officials.

In 2017, Perez won the district's Secondary Teacher of the Year. During an interview with the Alice Echo News Journal for his achievement he said he knew he was an educator because he was the oldest of his family and was often the person to help his siblings.

Alice ISD said Perez was a true gentleman who was known for his integrity and his love of teaching. Those close to him also knew him for his quiet wit.

"His passing leaves a void in the district and in all of our hearts. Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the community of Alice," officials said.

When students and former students learned of Perez's passing many took to social media to express their condolences. Those condolences expressed sympathies for his family and friends and include the three little words his students would never forget, "It is I."

According to Alice ISD, Perez taught his students to respond to the roll call with those words.

Perez is a high school teacher with 39 years of experience under his belt.

“It’s a great honor and I’m very thankful for getting this recognition,” he stated. “Being the oldest of my family and helping my siblings I knew that this was the career for me.”