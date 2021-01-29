Man arrested for burglary and terroristic threats

Alice Echo News Journal

Albert James Phillips was arrested for two warrants on Jan 29.

The report states on Jan. 27 Phillips entered a home in the 200 blocks of South East 1st Street and threatened to kill the homeowner.

Phillips left the scene before Officers could arrive and after further investigation, the warrants were issued for his arrest.

He has been charged with Terroristic Threat a class b misdemeanor and Burglary of a Habitation a first-degree felony.

Phillips was seen walking at the intersection of North East 1st Street and Clay Street where he was picked up on the warrants and transported to the Jim Wells County Jail and released to jail staff.