Garcia arrested in connection with assault on elderly man

PREMONT - Zachary Garcia, 18, was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second degree felony.

Premont Chief Richard Nava said at 7:27 a.m. Garcia was a local convenience store and "had words" with an older gentleman and Garcia struck the man with his fist.

The older gentleman suffered a laceration above his right eye and a nasal bone fracture, Nava said. The victim was transported Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg, where he was treated and released.

Garcia left the store before police arrived at the scene, but was arrested at his residence. He was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. As of Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Garcia did not have a bond.