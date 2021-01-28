Farm Credit Bank of Texas Board Elects Chair and Vice Chair

submitted

AUSTIN — The Farm Credit Bank of Texas (FCBT) board of directors recently re-elected James F. “Jimmy” Dodson board chair and elected Linda Floerke vice chair of the Austin-based bank.

The two Texas agricultural producers were elected to one-year terms. A bank director since 2003, Dodson has chaired the board since 2012. Floerke joined the board in 2017.

Dodson grows cotton, corn and milo near Robstown, Texas. He is also chair of the Tenth District Farm Credit Council and serves on the boards of Gulf Coast Cooperative and the Texas Agricultural Cooperative Council. He is past chair of the National Cotton Council, the American Cotton Producers and the Cotton Foundation.

Floerke and her husband raise cattle and hay in Lampasas County, Texas, and co-own Agro-Tech Services Inc. In addition, she serves on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board for Lampasas County and is a member of the Texas Agricultural Cooperative Council board. She is a former trustee of two district school boards, a former Girl Scouts of Central Texas director and a past president of the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce.

Other members of the FCBT board of directors include Dr. Larry Boleman, Ralph W. “Buddy” Cortese, John L. “Jack” Dailey, M. Philip Guthrie and Dorothy Nichols.

Farm Credit Bank of Texas is a cooperatively owned wholesale bank that provides financing for agriculture and rural communities. The Austin-based bank is a part of the Farm Credit System, the nation’s oldest and largest source of rural financing.