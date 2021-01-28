Alice Police Blotter

Marijuana seized

Approximately 25.4 grams of marijuana was seized in a traffic stop that led to the arrest of Jared Grigsby. Officer Manuel Garcia IV conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on the 1100 block of East Main Street. The officer made contact with the driver and through the roadside interview the officer discovered there were drugs in the vehicle. The officer seized marijuana, a grinder and tetrahydrocannabinoal. Grigsby was a passenger in the vehicle and took ownership of the narcotics. He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Man arrested following threats made at a local business

Police were called to a business on the 1200 block of East Houston Street on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in reference to a customer making threats against an employee. When police arrived they could not located the suspect, later identified as Lionel Morin. Witnesses told police that Morin went to their business twice and threatened to stab an employee. Through the course of the investigation, police were able to locate Morin in an alley on the 1700 block of East Main. Morin was arrested and transported to the JWC jail. While in the police unit, Morin threatened to commit suicide and then threatened officers at the jail. He became combative with the correctional officers. He was booked at charged with resisting arrest, terrorist threats, retaliation and failure to identify.

Narcotic arrest

A routine traffic stop on Monday, Jan. 25 near South Reynolds and Cactus Avenue led to the arrest of Ryan Ortiz. When officers made contact with the vehicle's occupants they detected on odor of marijuana. During the roadside investigation, police discovered marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol and Psilocybin mushrooms. in the vehicle. Ortiz was booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Stabbing

Ruben Martinez was arrested on Monday, Jan. 25 on the 600 block of Ida Street for an assault and a possible stabbing. Police arrived to find Martinez on top of a male victim. When police pulled Martinez off the victim they observed the victim was bloody and Martinez had a large kitchen knife in his possession. The victim was taken to the hospital but told officers he didn't want to press charges. Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the JWC jail.

Injury to elderly

Officer Aaron Frazier was called to a residence on the 200 block of West Fifth Street on Wednesday, Jan. 20. When he arrived he made contact with two elderly victims who stated that there was a disturbance between them and Fabian Rivera. In the course of the disturbance Rivera pushed the victims. Police arrested Rivera and took him to the JWC jail. He was charged with injury to elderly.

Woman assault

A woman called police Wednesday, Jan. 20 to report that she had been assaulted at her home on the 900 block of Highland Street. When police arrived the victim told police that Leon DeLeon assaulted her several times and was now inside her home. DeLeon was found in the bedroom by police. After police handcuffed DeLeon he began to resist arrest and even threw himself to the couch. Assisting officers helped place DeLeon in the police unit to be transported to the JWC jail. Correctional officers placed him in a restraint chair as he continued to be combative. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and transport.

Wanted man arrested following chase

Officer Manuel Garcia IV attempted to conducted a traffic stop near Schley Avenue and South Cameron Street Sunday, Jan. 17. The driver, later identified as Chris Davila led the officer on a chase that ended at a residence on the 800 block of Pierce Street. Officer Garcia detained Davila. Dispatch advised the officer that Davila had a Duval County warrant and a parole and pardon board warrant out of Austin. While officers were conducting a vehicle inventory they discovered a bag that contained crystal meth. JWC jail correctional officers advised the officer that they would not accept Davila. Davila was instead taken to the Duval County jail. Davila was charged with the warrants, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing.

Shots fired

Jesse Buegeler was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 16 at his apartment on the 100 block of South Stadium. Police were called to the area and immediately made contact with several witnesses. Witnesses gave police conflicting stories as to why Buegeler fired his gun into the air. Police seized Buegeler's gun and transported Buegeler to the JWC jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct – discharging a firearm within city limits.

